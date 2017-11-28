Firefighters called to King’s Lynn supermarket after suspected gas leak

Firefighters were on the scene of a suspected gas leak at a supermarket in King’s Lynn yesterday evening (Monday, November 27).
Officials were called to Sainsbury’s supermarket on the Hardwick industrial estate at about 8pm to reports of a refrigeration gas leak.
Crews from Lynn, Swaffham and Downham attended the scene on Scania Way, where the leak was isolated by engineers and the scene was made safe.
A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “Our Hardwick store was closed for a short time yesterday evening while we investigated a suspected gas leak. “We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.
“The store was given the all clear and reopened as normal this morning.”
A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said one person was taken to hospital.
