Firefighters rescue ducklings trapped in King’s Lynn pump

Officers were called to help four ducklings which were trapped in Lynn this afternoon.

RSPCA officials were joined by firefighters in freeing the ducklings from a pump in Purfleet Place.

Watch Manager Andy Littler with one of the Ducklings rescued from the Inner Purfleet

Crews were called to the scene at about midday and had released the young animals from the Inner Purfleet river by about 1.15pm.

It is believed that one of the ducklings has been taken by the RSPCA to the Wildlife Hospital at East Winch for further care.

One of the ducklings has been taken by the RSPCA to the East Winch Wildlife Centre for further care, as it was dehydrated.

Centre manager Alison Charles said: “It isn’t looking very good – it’s been to see the vet and been given subcutaneous fluids to try and rehydrate it.”

Watch Manager Andy Littler with one of the Ducklings rescued from the Inner Purfleet

She said the duckling is now being kept with other ducks as that usually helps them “cheer up more”.

The duckling is being sat on a towel with a heat pad underneath it and a heat lamp to try and warm it up.

“The first 24 hours are so important,” Ms Charles added.