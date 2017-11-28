Firefighters set to be on scene of Bawsey scrapyard blaze for days

Firefighters look set to be on the scene of a 4,000 tonne scrapyard fire in Bawsey for “another couple of days or so” after the blaze broke out last night (Monday, November 27).

Officers were called to the waste material fire on Gayton Road at about 6.50pm yesterday.

Today, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the material is “still burning but under control”.

She said two pumps remain at the scene this afternoon and the fire service is likely to continue to have a presence there during the week.

Residents in the area and down wind of the blaze are being advised to keep all of their windows and doors shut.