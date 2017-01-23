Firefighters to remain at site of blaze in North Runcton for another week

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene of a major blaze in North Runcton for several days.

Several crews were called to the waste timber yard at Manor Farm just before midday on Saturday, where they found around 40,000 cubic metres of waste timber alight.

Fire at Runcton Holme

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have been on site since Sunday and are using water to control the spread to nearby buildings. We will oversee a controlled burn which is expected to take up to seven days, due to the amount of wood involved.”

A post on the service’s Twitter account on Saturday, which described the incident as “large” and “significant”, advised local residents to keep doors and windows shut as a precaution.

There are no immediate concerns about the toxicity of the air quality, but it is being monitored, according to another post on the account.

Environmental staff from West Norfolk Council will be undertaking daily visits to assess the impact of the plume as far as possible, and to avoid contact with any smoke deposits.

Fire at North Runcton waste timber yard. Photo: Rapid Relief Team

As of yesterday, no local rivers or ground water had not been polluted, but the Environment Agency will continue to monitor the run-off.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman said: “Any smoke can be an irritant and, as such, people are advised to avoid being in the plume as far as possible and to avoid contact with any smoke deposits.

“As a precaution, residents within the local area are advised to avoid spending unnecessary time outdoors..

“Motorists who have to travel through the plume should keep windows closed and turn off air conditioning.”

Fire at North Runcton waste timber yard. Photo: Rapid Relief Team

A Rapid Relief Team (RRT) aided the fire service throughout much of the weekend, providing refreshments and support to the firefighters on scene.

Roland Tunley, of RRT, said members of the voluntary group were in North Runcton on Saturday afternoon and throughout the day on Sunday.

Mr Tunley said: “At the peak, 50 firefighters were on site, with more crews coming and going on rotating shifts.

“During RRT’s time at the site over the two days, around 180 meals and 270 hot drinks were served to firefighters.

Fire at North Runcton waste timber yard. A Rapid Relief Team provide refreshments. Photo: Rapid Relief Team

“The fire is expected to burn for several days, however, RRT were stood down on Sunday night as a smaller number of firemen will remain on site to monitor the fire.”

Fire at North Runcton waste timber yard. The scene early Sunday morning. Photo: Rapid Relief Team

Fire at North Runcton waste timber yard. The scene early Sunday morning. Photo: Rapid Relief Team

Fire at North Runcton waste timber yard. A firefighter keeping watch. Photo: Rapid Relief Team

Fire at Runcton Holme