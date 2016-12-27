Fireworks drama in King’s Lynn on Christmas Day

A man was left critically burnt after an incident in The Walks, Lynn, on Christmas Day.

The drama unfolded at about 2.30pm when the ambulance were called to the park off Tennyson Avenue to deal with a man who had been badly burnt by “an explosion of fireworks”.

Police said they were summoned by the ambulance and the fire service was also in attendance.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called and the man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but later transferred to the critical burns unit at Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford.

A witness to the events said: “It was most bizarre. I was crossing the park and I saw the blue lights flashing. They had cordoned off an area of The Walks close to the football stadium. While I was there the air ambulance arrived. They wouldn’t let people get too close but it it was obvious he was badly burned. The air ambulance was on the ground for about 20 minutes before it took off.”

