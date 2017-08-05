Firm announces new charity connection

The Central England Co-operative group, which runs premises in Lynn, Hunstanton, Swaffham and Terrington St Clement has selected Dementia UK as its corporate charity partner for the next year.

Staff voted for the charity to be the focus of their fundraising for the next 12 months to help families and those living with the condition.

Money raised throughout the partnership will be used to help provide specialist support to families affected by dementia through the charity’s admiral nurse service and helpline.

Chief executive Martyn Cheatle, pictured above with Dementia UK chief executive Hilda Hayo and society president Elaine Dean, said: “More and more people are now being diagnosed with dementia on a daily basis, with around 850,000 people now living with the condition in the UK.

“We are committed to making a real difference to families living with the effects of dementia by taking part in a wide range of fundraising activities and offering customers and members that chance to support Dementia UK when they visit food stores, funeral homes and travel shops. I am proud to launch this charity partnership.”

Picture submitted