Firm boosts West Norfolk food bank with cool donation

A food bank for West Norfolk will be able to offer people more nutritional items than before thanks to the generosity of a local firm.

ughes Electrical has donated a fridge which is making a big difference at the food bank’s Downham distribution centre.

Alex Coates, distribution centre coordinator, said: “We can’t thank Hughes Electrical enough for this wonderful donation, it will enhance our service and help many people in crisis to put food on their tables.”

Pictured, from left, are Alex Coates, of the food bank and Aaron Beck, from Hughes. Photo: SUBMITTED.