Firm reveals growth after move to larger office space in town

A healthcare company in Downham which first opened its doors two years ago has said it is going from “strength to strength” after moving in to a larger premises.

Carers Elite has moved offices from 20 High Street to 53 High Street, and the company hopes to turn the former building into a shop to provide mobility aid.

Managing director Jonathon Lofthouse and his wife Laura opened up their business in October 2015 and they said they are “proud to announce the continual growth in the company”.

Mrs Lofthouse said: “In just under two years, we have gone from being a small start-up company to a well-established business that now employs two additional office staff and up to 50 carers and nurses.

“Having originally been set up to provide healthcare assistants and nurses to residential and nursing homes, we quickly realised there was a need to provide healthcare assistants to aid people in their own homes.

“We are pleased to say it is going from strength to strength and this is not just due to us but our highly-skilled and dedicated carers and nurses.”

The company is holding a charity black-tie ball at Downham Town Hall on September 22 from 7pm to 12am to fundraise for both the Alzheimer’s Society and Norfolk Young Carers.

Tickets are £40 and the event is set to have a disco, a live band, a hog roast and an auction.

Tables can be sold at eight people per table. All of the proceeds will be split between the two chosen charities.

Items such as an iPad, afternoon tea and balloon flights are among the lots which will go under the hammer on the night.

Tickets can be bought from Carers Elite’s office or by calling 01366 380707.

To find out more about the company, visit: www.carers elite.co.uk.