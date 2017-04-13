First West Norfolk food festival proves very tasty

Food lovers showed great taste by flocking to the first-ever West Norfolk Food Festival on Sunday. The event, which was held in the Great Barn at Knights Hill, attracted 23 stalls which sold a range of produce including: ales, chocolate, cakes and scones and sausages.
Organiser Claire Bunton said: “It went really, really, well and was very busy in the morning. A lot of people commented on how good it was to have something like this in the area and it’s something I’d perhaps like to do a couple of times a year.”
Pictured above are Dannielle Wheeler and Jeannine Parry on their stall at the West Norfolk Food Festival.
