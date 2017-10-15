Fishy lesson on menu for West Norfolk students

Students from three West Norfolk schools have been given a taste of the seas with a lesson in fish preparation.

The Seafood School, based at the Billingsgate Fish Market in East London, visited Lynn’s College of West Anglia campus on Thursday, to give a special session on fish identification and preparation.

Food technology students from Springwood High School, King’s Lynn Academy and Downham Academy took part in the workshop, which was led by Ronnie Peachman, a former blockman at the market, who has worked in the industry for 46 years.

He said: “Throughout my life, I’ve made a great living in the fish trade. Now I have the chance to give back, and make sure fishmongery knowledge is passed on and not forgotten.

“Seeing young people discover something they’ve never encountered before is fantastic, and I love the challenge of getting them to be hands-on with seafood.”

Jonathan Boyall, hospitality course director at the College of West Anglia, who oversaw the event, said: “These workshops have given local GCSE students the opportunity to learn new, industry-standard techniques.

“To have someone as highly skilled as Ronnie teaching them is brilliant, as he’s able to share methods that come with years of experience.

“Seeing young people getting stuck-in and, in some cases, stepping outside of their comfort zones is such a positive thing.”

The workshops were organised to coincide with the annual Seafood Week, which is organised by Seafish, a public body which aims to improve standards and efficiency in the industry.

Heather Middleton, the group’s marketing manager, said: “Part of the campaign focuses on educating future generations about the benefits of fish and seafood.

“By engaging with students, teaching them how to prepare seafood and getting them to try species they might be unfamiliar with, our hope is that they will develop a liking for eating and creating seafood dishes.”