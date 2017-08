Five people have been injured in a road collision at Hilborough on the A1065.

It happened at around 2.20pm on Friday, when a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a grey Peugeot 308 were involved in a collision on the Swaffham side of the village.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the driving manner of either vehicle prior to incident. Anyone with information should call 101.