Five-year-old wins £200 cash prize in Halloween prize draw

A five-year-old boy received an early Christmas present last week when he was given £200 to spend on toys in Lynn town centre.

Dylan Frusher won the Town Centre Halloween prize draw after completing a trail around the town during the annual event on October 31.

The South Wootton Infant School student, who wants to be a policeman when he is older, decided to share his prize with his younger brother, Jude.

The boys spent their cash in Youngsters World, in Norfolk Street, on new games and toys.

Their mother Emily said: “When I told Dylan the news that he’d won the prize, his face lit up and his exact words were ‘I can get a lot of toys with that’. But he also said he would get something for his little brother so he didn’t feel left out.

“We very rarely win anything so it was lovely to see how excited he was before and when we arrived at Youngster’s World to meet Vancouver Quarter centre manager, Abbie Panks, to collect his prize. We have attended other events organised by the Vancouver Quarter and we always say how good they are.”

Pictured above, Paul Sanderson of Youngsters World, Dylan Frusher and Abbie Panks of Vancouver Quarter. Picture: SUBMITTED.