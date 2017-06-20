Flag raised in King’s Lynn for Armed Forces Day

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised during a ceremony in Lynn’s Tower Gardens on Monday.

Borough mayor Carol Bower said: “I am honoured to observe British Armed Forces Day in this way as a mark of deep respect for our serving personnel and veterans.

“As always, this event is a poignant reminder of the things that our service personnel have to deal with - whether that is conflict, civil protection, or the aftermath of a natural disaster.

“They undertake their duties with pride and courage and I would like to thank them all for their service.”

The flag will be lowered in a ceremony this Sunday, June 25, at 11.15am, following a parade of Royal British Legion members.

A service will then take place at King’s Lynn Minister at noon for the re-dedication of the legion’s county standard.