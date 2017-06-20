Search

Flag raised in King’s Lynn for Armed Forces Day

Raising of The Armed Forces Day Flag in Tower Gardens, King's Lynn, Ceremony led by Borough Mayor Cllr Carol Bower Fr Adrian Ling (Mayor's Chaplin)

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised during a ceremony in Lynn’s Tower Gardens on Monday.

Borough mayor Carol Bower said: “I am honoured to observe British Armed Forces Day in this way as a mark of deep respect for our serving personnel and veterans.

“As always, this event is a poignant reminder of the things that our service personnel have to deal with - whether that is conflict, civil protection, or the aftermath of a natural disaster.

“They undertake their duties with pride and courage and I would like to thank them all for their service.”

The flag will be lowered in a ceremony this Sunday, June 25, at 11.15am, following a parade of Royal British Legion members.

A service will then take place at King’s Lynn Minister at noon for the re-dedication of the legion’s county standard.