Flag raising marks start of Downham Market Festival

A week of activities, exhibitions and entertainment was officially opened in Downham on Sunday with the raising of the Downham Market Festival flag.

The festival, which runs until Sunday, June 4, was formally launched by members of the festival committee and Downham Town Council on the Town Square.

It came ahead of the festival parade and carnival which took place in the town yesterday.

Town crier Ray Wales delivered the festival proclamation, and it was an important day for Downham mayor Frank Daymond and deputy mayor Yvonne Thompson, as it was one of their first civic duties.

Sunday also saw a festival quiz, an art exhibition and a talk from King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society.

Pictured raising the Downham Market Festival flag are, from left: festival chairman Jim Cornish, mayor Frank Daymond, deputy mayor Yvonne Thompson and Downham town crier Ray Wales. MLNF17PM05200.