Flagpole removed from Dersingham war memorial site

Workers have removed a controversial flagpole from ground close to the war memorial in Dersingham today.

The work was carried out after parish councillors voted to have the pole removed last month, amid a long-running dispute between itself and the area’s Royal British Legion branch.

The council has claimed it acted on legal advice and with the support of senior Royal British Legion officials.

But critics dispute that and claim the measure shows a lack of respect to wellwishers who paid for the flagpole to be installed.

John Houston and Kurtis Green are pictured above where the flagpole used to stand.