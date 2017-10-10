Flights resume at RAF Marham after repair work

Flight operations have resumed at RAF Marham following the completion of major repairs to its runway.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has completed the resurfacing of two of its runway intersections at RAF Marham as part of a larger programme of investment.

The work, which forms part of a £250 million DIO programme, is part of the major investment by the Ministry of Defence to ready the station for the arrival of the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force’s new F-35 Lightning fast jet aircraft.

This phase included removing more than 13,000 tonnes of existing asphalt and installing 23 pits and 1.2 kilometres of ducting for aeronautical ground lighting.

In order to resurface the runway, more than 18,000 tonnes of asphalt was laid over an area of nearly 38,000 square metres, which is equivalent to more than five rugby pitches.

DIO Lightning principal project manager, Rob Dawson, said: “This was a crucial part of the works being undertaken by DIO and was a vast amount to complete in such a short space of time. It couldn’t have been achieved without the co-operation of the teams from DIO, our contractors, the Galliford Try and Lagan Construction joint venture, our consultants AECOM and RAF Marham. It has been an integrated team effort and fills me with confidence for the hard work ahead of us.”

Construction of this kind on an active air field required a ‘no fly’ period to be agreed with the station, meaning all fights over the past three weeks have been halted.

RAF Marham officer commanding operations wing, Wing Commander Phil Marr, said: “This was an immense task to complete in three weeks. With both runways out of action, any failure to deliver within the prescribed time frame would have directly impacted flying operations at RAF Marham. This added significant pressure to an already taught construction task. An excellent achievement all round.”