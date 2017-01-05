Flitcham residents welcome in New Year

Flitcham residents welcomed in the New Year with their annual celebration in the community centre.

Approximately 50 guests enjoyed live music which was provided by Flitcham resident Graham Kirby-Jones, who played a range of tunes from his extensive collection.

Nibbles were provided for guests before the customary firework display at the end of the evening.

Roger Young, from the social club committee, said: “Because of fire restrictions we were limited to how many people we could have in the hall.

“But the evning went very well and the event always brings residents of the village and their friends together.”

The fireworks were sponsored by Patsy Young.

Pictured above are people enjoying the New Years Eve celebrations at Flitcham Community Centre. Picture: ADAM FAIRBROTHER mlnf17af01010