Flood alert in force for King’s Lynn and North Norfolk Coast

A flood alert is in force for King’s Lynn and the North Norfolk Coast.

The flood alert, meaning flooding is possible - be prepared was issued earlier today, Thursday January 12.

The alert from the Environment Agency reads: “We are expecting high tide levels on the North West Norfolk Coast over the next few days.

“High water point will be during Friday evenings tide. This is due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge. There will be wind blown spray on the sea front.”