Flood risk level in West Norfolk de-escalates after a blustery start to the day

The flood risk level in West Norfolk has been de-escalated from a flood warning to a flood alert.

It comes after flood warnings were issued by the Environment Agency this morning for Brancaster, Brancaster Staithe, Old Hunstanton and Thornham, and meant that flooding was to be expected in those areas.

Horses taking shelter in the snow in Castle Rising. ANL-170113-105718001

The areas surrounding Lynn and Hunstanton remain on a flood alert – which mean flooding is possible and residents should be prepared, and a flood warning remains in place for much of the North Norfolk coast.

Officials have said there is currently no need for evacuations in areas in West Norfolk, but there is still no parking on the South Quay in Lynn because of the wind, and in Hunstanton, people are advised to stay away from the promenade because of the wind causing high spray.

But as the blustery weather continues, Lynn Police have urged motorists to drive with extra care and caution, saying a number of accidents have been reported this morning.

Many in the borough have sought refuge from the wintry climate, including these horses seen in Castle Rising this morning (pictured).