Flooding causes travel trouble for West Norfolk commuters

Torrential rain has brought flooding problems for commuters around West Norfolk this morning.

This was the scene in Lynn’s Nar Ouse Way a short time ago as commuters negotiated flood waters. The road has now been closed.

Weather picture cars going through water

Police have warned drivers to take extra care on the roads because of the conditions.

Elsewhere, the Lynn pedestrian ferry has also been forced to cancel services today because of flooding in its car park and a drain in nearby Ferry Lane, which was estimated to be up to two feet deep.

Officials say they expect the service to be running as normal tomorrow.

Bus companies have also warned of disruption to their services because of the weather.

And fire crews have been called to deal with flooding with Methwold.

A Met Office weather warning was issued earlier, though forecasters say they expect the rain to ease from late morning onwards.