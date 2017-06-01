Flower power as Dersingham festival is blessed with good weather

An annual flower festival in Dersingham bloomed during its three-day duration over the Bank Holiday weekend.
The event, hosted by Dersingham Methodist Church, attracted hundreds of people through the doors.
Elizabeth Batstone, one of the organisers, said: “The festival went very well indeed and we were very lucky with the weather.
“It was a real team effort throughout the three days. Sometimes in the hot weather the flowers can droop but we managed to keep them watered.”
The theme of the three-day festival was Call To Serve. Each of the 13 displays depicted someone who God called to serve and how they responded.
A fantastic total of £2,390.88 was raised with £500 of the proceeds going to Cancer-related charity Look Good Feel Better.
A separate collection at one of the Sunday services raised a further £251 for the Mission Aviation Fellowship.
Youngsters from Dersingham VA Primary and Nursery School sung on the Thursday and Friday, as well as providing a Noah-themed picture display.
