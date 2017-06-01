Flower power as Dersingham festival is blessed with good weather

An annual flower festival in Dersingham bloomed during its three-day duration over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The event, hosted by Dersingham Methodist Church, attracted hundreds of people through the doors.

Dersingham Methodist Church Flower Festival.

Elizabeth Batstone, one of the organisers, said: “The festival went very well indeed and we were very lucky with the weather.

“It was a real team effort throughout the three days. Sometimes in the hot weather the flowers can droop but we managed to keep them watered.”

The theme of the three-day festival was Call To Serve. Each of the 13 displays depicted someone who God called to serve and how they responded.

A fantastic total of £2,390.88 was raised with £500 of the proceeds going to Cancer-related charity Look Good Feel Better.

Dersingham Methodist Church Flower Festival. Pictured organisers of ther event FLtoR Elizabeth Batstone. John Titcomb. Marion Kemp. David Caink. Rosemary Titcomb

A separate collection at one of the Sunday services raised a further £251 for the Mission Aviation Fellowship.

Youngsters from Dersingham VA Primary and Nursery School sung on the Thursday and Friday, as well as providing a Noah-themed picture display.