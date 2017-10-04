Flowers light the way at Tilney St Lawrence church

A weekend flower festival is helping to light the way towards improved facilities at a West Norfolk village church.

More than 20 displays, created on the theme of favourite places, were displayed at the parish church in Tilney St Lawrence during the two-day event, which was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Flower Festival at Tilney St Lawrence parish church, (with the theme of My Favourite Place) Anne Thompson with her display, France

Organisers estimate that around £800 was raised during the weekend, which will go towards the ongoing campaign to install extra heating and lighting facilities.

Church member Anne Thompson, who helped to organise the event, said: “We’ve got two at the moment, but we really need at least one more.”

Each unit is expected to cost several thousand pounds to buy and install.