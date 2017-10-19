Flukes hit the right note at visit to Downham Market care home

Care home residents in Downham have been treated to a musical afternoon during a visit from Flukes (Fenland Ukeleles).

The group were at Ashville House residential home last Thursday and played a range of songs from the 50s to the 70s.

Mike King, of Flukes, said: “The residents were singing along, louder than the band in some cases.

Harry, a resident responsible for entertainments, acted as MC for the afternoon and said how much they had all been looking forward to Flukes’ return and hearing them again.”

The group’s next visit to Ashville House, which will be on December 20, will have a more seasonal flavour and will conclude Flukes World Tour of North West Norfolk and 24 performances during 2017.

Flukes meet on Wednesday evenings at the Freebridge Community Centre in Lynn.

Anyone wishing to join should contact Iain Miller on 01945 780331.