Fly tippers target Clenchwarton car park

An investigation is under way in Clenchwarton after 11 bags of rubbish were dumped at the village’s playing field.

Clenchwarton Playing Field has been targeted by flytippers who dumped 11 bags of household waste on to the playing field’s car park.

Residents hope the culprits can be traced from an envelope found in one of the bags which details the names and addresses of two women living in Lynn.

However, it is unknown whether these women are responsible.

A spokeswoman from West Norfolk Council said: “Our community safety and neighbourhood nuisance team will investigate the incident, to try and determine how the waste came to be dumped on this land.

“Any action taken will depend on the outcome of the investigation, but the enforcement options available to us range from warnings, cautions, fixed penalty notices, and prosecutions.”

The spokeswoman said West Norfolk Council cannot enter Clenchwarton Playing Field car park to clear fly tipping, even under invite, because it is owned by the parish council and is private land.

The clearance and legal disposal of the fly tipped waste is the responsibility of the land owner.

They added: “We encourage residents to report all instances of fly tipping to us using our online form, with as much detail as they can supply, so we can investigate wherever possible.

“We would welcome any proposals that discouraged the illegal disposal of waste either through tougher sentencing or schemes to encourage product producers to provide take back services.”

Residents in South Lynn say they have been dealing with ongoing fly tipping issues and have been doing for the past three years.

It has been reported people have been leaving bags of rubbish near Bunnett Avenue and Metcalf Avenue in Lynn during the dark hours.

To report an incident of fly tipping, visit https://goo.gl/xduT5V.