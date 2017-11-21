Fly-tipping costs West Norfolk taxpayers £60k per year to clear up

West Norfolk Council is cracking down on fly-tippers after seeing a 3.94 per cent increase in incidents within the last year.

Council chiefs say fly-tipping cost taxpayers more than £60,000 to clear up last year and incidents have risen from 1,905 in 2015/16 to 1,980 in 2016/17.

In a council report, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for environment Ian Devereux said: “We continue to respond rapidly to fly-tipping outrages on public land and are endeavouring to support investigations in other areas.

“In spite of our efforts, incidents have increased from 1,905 in 2015/16 to 1,980 in the latest full year at a cost to council taxpayers of over £60,000.

“However, investigations are leading to prosecutions, which will be reported in due course.”

West Norfolk Council can reclaim costs from people who are caught fly-tipping, but when nobody is found accountable, taxpayers have to foot the bill.

At a full council meeting on Thursday, Mr Devereux said: “These numbers refer to the number of incidents reporters through the council information centre (CIC) which our clean up then takes.

“We are working on the principle with North Norfolk and other boroughs to raise the profile of fly-tipping and to take action wherever we can where there is sufficient evidence to make a prosecution.”

West Norfolk Council officials cannot enter private land to clear fly-tipping, even under invite, and say clearance and legal disposal of fly-tipped waste is the responsibility of the land owner.

But, they encourage residents to report all instances of fly-tipping to West Norfolk Council, with as much detail as possible, to enable them to investigate the incident.

To report an incident of fly-tipping, visit www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20013/street_care_and_cleaning/160/fly-tipping_illegal_dumping or to report dangerous dumped rubbish, such as syringe or clinical waste, call 0800 253 2687.