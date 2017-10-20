Food and craft day at Emneth playing field raises £310

A food and craft day was held at the Emneth playing field on Saturday to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

Organiser Hannah Brady said: “This was my first charity event and I have learnt a lot from it. I hope to raise £2,000 at my next one which will place in Upwell at the end of March.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere at this event and the children all seemed to enjoy themselves. We had some wonderful pictures taken on the day.” For more information about upcoming charity events, call 01354 658386.

Our picture shows Grace Webb enjoying the fundraising effort. MFCP17AF10140