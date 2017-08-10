Food and drink lovers flock to Sandringham

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Sandringham Food and Drink Festival at the weekend to enjoy a touch of summertime and al fresco dining in West Norfolk.

Demonstrations from top chefs, food from around the world, real ale tent, food halls and lots more provided the right ingredients to keep the large crowds entertained.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival The Craft Beer Boys

Tom Kerridge, Galton Blackiston and Jean Christophe Novelli were among the top chefs to appear on the main cookery theatre stage and they were joined by the craft beer boys who delighted visitors over the two days.

Galton has appeared on Anglia TV and is a regular on Saturday Kitchen and Novelli has been dubbed ‘The nation’s favourite French chef’.

A range of live music, including the Bill Bailey Band, was well received and added to the mix this year were the Thameside Mummers, with their medieval tales of mischief, and the Kings Morris Men, with their traditional dancers.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival Kate Bialek

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival