Footballers join in fight against cancer at Runcton Holme

Two teams of kind-hearted footballers from You Tube got together to raise cash for Cancer Research UK at the weekend.

Organisers of the match between Willski Elite and Bankstars Wanderers, which was played at Runcton Holme Social Club, hope to top the £500 mark.

Charity Football Match Runcton Holme Social Club in aid of Macmillan

Match organiser William Perry, known on YouTube as “Willskipezza” said: “The game went fantastically well.

“We had a lot of people come down, which was so touching to see considering it was so wet and cold on the day itself.

“I’d like to do something like this every summer but on a lot larger scale and I urge anyone who might like to become involved with some sponsorship and marketing to get in touch.”

A minute’s silence was held prior to the game, which Willski Elite won 19-3.

Charity Football Match Runcton Holme Social Club in aid of Macmillan Willski Elite

Mr Perry said: “A lot of the players/officials have had family members who have fought the disease.

“Taken this into consideration, I thought it was a good idea to have a silence beforehand as a mark of respect.”

People still wishing to donate can do so, by visiting: can donate by following the website address: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Will-Perry2

Anyone wishing to get involved with the event itself shouls contact Mr Perry on: 07769200907.