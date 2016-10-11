Former King’s Lynn head of school puts her best foot forward for Nepal

A former head of school from Fakenham has run a half-marathon to raise money for two schools in Nepal.

Terri Broughton, who stepped down from her position at King’s Lynn Academy (KLA) last year, ran along the Marriott’s Way on Thursday to fundraise for the twin schools of KLA and Howard Junior School.

Terri Broughton - former head teacher at King's Lynn Academy ANL-161010-094550001

She ran the 21km route between Norwich and Aylsham, something which she said six months ago would not have been achievable.

“Six months ago, I couldn’t run 200 metres without getting out of breath, but since then I trained with a personal trainer Vince Parker, who encouraged me every step of the way,” she said.

Mrs Broughton has been working to help the people of Nepal for a number of years, and said: “Their sense of community is undeniable but the conditions that some of the children have to learn in actually needs to be seen to be believed.

“The schools I have been involved with are way up in the mountains and the earthquakes managed to devastate the buildings they had. This has not dampened their spirits.”

Just before Mrs Broughton retired from KLA, the school held a community day to raise funds for the buildings and children at the Amriti Angahakhola school in Nepal.

Mrs Broughton said: “They did a splendid job and a lot of it was organised by students. We had a tank, a double decker bus, Sumo wrestlers, stalls, food and many other attractions.

“It’s humbling to see how many people wish to contribute to the children, teachers and buildings that were badly damaged by the earthquake in 2015.”

The former head of school said before she had even run the half-marathon, people had already given £2,700 to the cause.

Following the challenge, she has now reached a total of just under £3,000, but hopes to hit her £6,000 target prior to her next visit to Nepal and has other events planned so she can do this.

Mrs Broughton will be returning to Nepal in April next year to work with the children and teachers once again – something which she has been doing since 2007. She said: “They are such an amazing community of people, that’s why I was so pleased that the KLA ran their community day, because it’s all about us working as a global community.”.

If you would like to donate to this cause, please visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Terri Broughton.