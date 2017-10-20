Former Lynn News boss Len Hardwick dies, aged 96

Len Hardwick, a former general manager of EMAP, which previously owned the Lynn News, has died at the age of 96.

Members of his family have paid tribute to the Second World War veteran, whose funeral will take place at the Our Lady St Mary Church, South Creake, this afternoon from 2pm.

His daughter, Christine Napthan, said: “He was an upright citizen who was an old school type.

“He was a devoted husband and a kind and considerate father to myself and my sister Lesley.

“He was a lovable person who will be sadly missed. He was well thought of by those who knew him and by those he worked with at the Lynn News.”

Mr Hardwick began his career in the printing trade as a compositor in Camberwell Green, in South London, in the early 1930s.

Following his marriage to Margaret Louise, who he met in London while recovering from malaria during the Second World War, Mr Hardwick moved to Lynn to work, settle down and start a family.

Ms Napthan said: “He transferred his skills to King’s Lynn in 1950 following his marriage to his beloved wife, Margaret Louise.

“He rose to the rank of general manager and was a proud dad.”

She added: “He served in the Royal Artillery and was awarded the Burma Star, and after he retired, in 1986, he volunteered for meals on wheels.

“He also won an award from them for his many years of service.”