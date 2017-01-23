Former partner ‘reported King’s Lynn drug-driver’, court told

A man was caught driving while over the limit for cannabis after being reported by his ex-partner, magistrates heard.

Steven Cutts, 48, of Beechan Drive, Fairstead, pleaded guilty to the single charge against him during a hearing today.

The court heard Cutts gave a positive saliva sample after being stopped by police on the A47 Saddlebow slip road on November 14 last year.

Further tests showed he had nine micrograms of the class B drug in his blood. The legal limit is two.

Mitigating solicitor Andrea Clarke said Cutts had just ended his relationship and his ex-partner knew he had taken the drug the previous day.

She said her action was “perhaps vindictive”, adding that there were no aggravating features to his driving.

Cutts was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120. He was also told to pay £40 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.