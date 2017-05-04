Former race director Roger rallies in King’s Lynn 10k

Roger Partridge admitted to feeling mixed emotions after swapping his excellent organisational skills for his running shoes at this year’s GEAR.

Mr Partridge, who was involved in first setting up the 10k event in 2006 and became its race director in 2011, competed in his first race since stepping down from his old role.

GEAR 2017

He finished the 10k in 67 minutes, raising money for funds for West Norfolk Carers, for whom he works as the head of its Transforming Lives programme.

Mr Partridge said: “It was very strange and I went through a whole mixture of emotions really.

“I found the weekend very relaxing just competing in the race rather than organising it. When you are the race director you are going through everything to make sure that it all goes smoothly.

“I’ve always heard how fantastic the atmosphere was and that is so true. The support you receive, even in the extreme places on the course, is unbelievable.

GEAR 2017 Winning Lady

“I found it tough towards the end. Maybe I hadn’t trained enough or set off a bit too quickly but I got there in the end.

“It was an experience that I will never forget but I’m not sure if I will run in it again.”

Thousands of competitors ran, walked and wheeled their way through the Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10k course.

The day, organised for the first time by not-for-profit company Run For All, working in partnership with Alive Leisure and and West Norfolk Council, and sponsored by the Asda Foundation.

Many youngsters also participated in the Mini Gear 1.2-mile run.

Those who completed the courses were rewarded with a medal, a shirt and a goody bag for their efforts.

A raft of good causes are expected to benefit from Sunday’s event.

n View all of our photos from this year’s GEAR, which are also available to purchase, at: www.photos@iliffemedia.co.uk