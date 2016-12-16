Former world champion Holder to spearhead King’s Lynn Stars’ 2017 campaign

The King’s Lynn Stars pulled off a major coup tonight (Friday, December 16) with the signing of former world speedway champion Chris Holder, who has joined the club for next year’s SGB Premiership campaign.

The 29-year-old Australian, a five-times Elite League (now the SGB Premiership) title winner with powerhouse Poole Pirates, joins the returning Kai Huckenbeck from Germany, promising Dane Nicklas Porsing, Aussie Troy Batchelor, Norwich-born Robert Lambert and Sutton Bridge-based Lewis Rose in the 2017 team.

They were announced at a fans’ talk-in at the stadium, and 2012 world champion Holder received a rapturous reception.

New team boss Dale Allitt said that Holder’s signing was a “statement of intent.”

The seventh and final rider will be confirmed soon, although Lynn said they are in no rush and want to get the right choice after having an average of 3.31 points to play with out of the team total of 51.

Holder, who has arrived at the Adrian Flux Arena after being frozen out of Poole’s team-building plans, said the deal was done pretty quickly, and said: “It’s been an awesome reception tonight.

“It’s been great, probably more than I expected. I’m really happy to make the move here and I’m looking forward to next season, and hopefully making it a good one for everybody.”

Allitt commented: “We said that things have changed here at King’s Lynn with Rob (Lyon) doing what he is doing (becoming the new general manager), and myself.

“When we sat down and discussed this, one of the things we really put at the top of the agenda was getting the buzz back into King’s Lynn.

“It’s also a statement of intent of where we wanted to be. Having Chris is exactly that.”

The team captain will also be discussed nearer the start of the season next March, while the Young Stars will be managed by stalwart rider Scott Campos after Allitt moved up to become the senior team boss.

The Young Stars have also re-signed Ryan Kinsley and Lewis Whitmore to join Taylor Hampshire for their National League one-to-seven.