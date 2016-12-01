Forming a Bridge to King’s Lynn veterans’ charity

The magnificent surroundings of St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn hosted a Norfolk County Council reception for Bridge for Heroes on Saturday.

The theme of the evening was highlighting the vital work the Lynn-based charity does in working with ex-servicemen, women and their families,

NCC chairmans reception for Bridge for Heroes, St Nicholas Chapel, Lynn. ANL-161127-091602009

It was due to be hosted by the chairman of the county council, David Collis, but due to illness his place was taken by vice-chair John Ward.

Mike Taylor, chief executive of Bridge for Heroes, said afterwards that the evening had been a resounding success.

He said: “It was brilliant, we had a really good turnout.

“It was to recognise what we do and give an overview of our last six years of operations.

NCC chairmans reception for Bridge for Heroes, St Nicholas Chapel, Lynn. ANL-161127-091632009

“We have been so busy that we have just kept our heads down and not pushed for funds but now we are finding that we are having to fundraise more and more as the demand for our services is getting greater all the time.

“We are a one-stop shop for everything, a single point of entry for what we do – one of the few in the country let alone the county.”

The charity, which is based in South Clough Lane in Lynn, gives support to ex-servicemen who are struggling with either practical problems or health issues, often mental.

Mr Taylor said: “There are no homeless veterans in West Norfolk now – not because we just got rid of them but by working with them to find accommodation or getting them back together with their families.”

An exciting plan in the pipeline for the charity is a follow-up to the acclaimed animated film The Great Story, which told the stories of the World War I through children’s eyes.

Now director Martins Strals intends to make an even more ambitious film on World War II.

Mr Taylor said that the charity was now getting 50 or 60 new people through its doors each month and the need for fresh volunteers was greatly increasing.