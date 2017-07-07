Four candidates confirmed for West Norfolk council by-election

The nominations for a forthcoming West Norfolk Council by-election have been announced this afternoon.

Voters are due to go to the polls on August 3 to elect a new councillor for the St Margarets and St Nicholas ward in Lynn.

One of the ward’s two seats has been vacant since the previous incumbent, Claire Kittow, was barred from office in April for non-attendance at meetings.

Officials have now confirmed four candidates were nominated to stand in the election.

They are Rob Archer (Green Party), Francis Bone (Labour), Helen Russell-Johnson (Liberal Democrat) and Mike Taylor (Conservative).

Polling stations will be open at the London Road Methodist Church and the King’s Lynn Christian Fellowship in Wellesley Street on the day of the election.

The result is expected to be announced at the council’s offices the following day.