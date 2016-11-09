Four charged with hunting offences after Hilgay incident

Four men have been charged with offences linked to hare coursing after an incident at Hilgay yesterday.
Police were called at around 9.30am on Tuesday following sightings of a group of men with dogs on an area of private land near the A10. Four dogs and a vehicle were seized.
Jimmy Lee Dennard, 23, William James Dennard, 30, and Charles Nathan Lee, 33, all of Kent, were later charged with knowingly permitting a dog to be used for hunting a wild mammal. Albert Eastwood, 21, of Surrey, faces the same charge.
All four are due to appear at Lynn magistrates on January 5.
