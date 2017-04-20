Four Dachshund dogs stolen during burglary in Upwell

An investigation has been launched after four dogs were stolen during a burglary in Upwell this week.

A property in Black Drove was broken into between 9.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Four Dachshunds – two smooth red, one chocolate and tan, and one wire-haired, were stolen.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Cheryl Ironside at Downham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.