Four involved in affray case in Burnham Deepdale

An affray involving two sets of neighbours is to be tried at crown court after district judge Nicholas Watson declared the case “too serious” to be dealt with at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court last week.

Jaimie Davies, 33, Terry Hammick, 35, together with Linda Nudds, 43, and partner Matthew Roberts, 35, will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, October 20.

All four of the co-defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges put before them.

The court heard that the neighbours, of Dalegate Road in Burnham Deepdale, had a dispute in July which reportedly resulted in Roberts hitting Hammick with a metal bar or golf club.

It is alleged that this led to a considerable injury for Hammick, leaving him needing stitches, and with a fractured skull.

Fergus Harold, prosectuing, told the court that the neighbours had “ongoing issues” with each other, which had now resulted in Nudds and Roberts moving to a property outside of the county.

All four defendants were charged with counts of affray, suggesting that they used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons.

Hammick was also charged with the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place – a spade, as was Roberts who allegedly had a metal bar in his possession.

Andrew Cogan, defence for Nudds and Roberts, told the court that Roberts has mental health problems and learning difficulties.

Ruth Johnson, defence for Davies and Hammick, said that Davies made “reasonable and proportional” comments to Nudds after she allegedly hit him in order to dissuade her from doing so a second time.

The group were released on bail on the condition that they were not to contact their co-defendants.