Four men have raised some £600 for Children in Need by taking on a 100-mile bike ride challenge.

The team of four cycled from South Wootton through Burnham Market, Fakenham, Litcham, South Pickenham, Methwold, and Downham before retuning to South Wootton. The route took the team nine-hours to complete. Pictured above are: Kevin Walker, Paul Hindle, Dave Burch and Harrison McNaught. Picture: SUBMITTED.