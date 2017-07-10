Four people rescued from rising tides off West Norfolk coast

Four people were rescued after being cut off by the tides off the West Norfolk coast on Saturday.

Coastguard officers were alerted at around 4pm after two teenagers became trapped by the rising waters on Scolt Head, off Brancaster.

A Hunstanton lifeboat crew were sent to the area to pick up the pair.

The crew was then sent to Thornham Marshes, shortly after 6pm, to rescue a couple from the London area who had been cut off there.