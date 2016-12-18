Four taken to hospital after Terrington St Clement house fire

Four people have been taken to hospital after fire broke out at a house in Terrington St Clement late last night.

Crews were called to the incident in Chapel Road shortly after 11.10pm on Saturday. Units from Lynn, West Walton and Wisbech went to the scene.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said four occupants of the property had been taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

A Lynn crew had also been among crews called to deal with a chemical spillage at a site in Saham Toney, which was reported at around 9.45pm.

Earlier in the day, Lynn units were called to a building fire in Stanley Street, at around 10,40am. However, the fire had been put out before they arrived.