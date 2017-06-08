Free buses for King’s Lynn’s Festival Too event

Lynn-based bus company Lynx are once again operating free buses home to many key destinations.

Buses will depart from Lynn’s bus station as follows: Saturday, July 1 fireworks and Bootleg Bee Gees 10.45pm (or 15 minutes after finish if later) free bus to Hunstanton via Dersingham, Snettisham and Heacham.

Friday, July 7; The Real Thing and Saturday, July 8, KT Tunstall, 11.20 free bus to Hunstanton via Dersingham, Snettisham and Heacham. 11.20pm free bus to Fairstead via Gaywood. 11.20pm free bus to North Wootton via Gaywood, Reffley and South Wootton

Friday, July 14 Space and Saturday, July 15, Busted 11.20pm free bus to Hunstanton, via Dersingham, Snettisham and Heacham 11.20pm free bus to Fairstead via Gaywood. 11.20pm free bus to North Wootton via Gaywood, Reffley and South Wootton