Free introductory session to the King’s Lynn Borough Archives

A free introductory session on how to use the search room at the King’s Lynn Borough Archives is being offered next week.

The session, on Wednesday, November 8 from 10.30am to 11.30am, is intended as a ‘how to’ course for anyone who would like to begin using the borough archives, but is not sure how to start.

The archives have long been housed in the town hall, but the recent redevelopment of the town hall complex created new state-of-the-art facilities for the archives.

Alongside a new environmentally-controlled storage area is a search room, equipped with a study area and computers.

The new rooms mean that more access than ever before can be given to thousands of original documents and digitised images the archive contains.

Call 01553 779417 or email storiesoflynn@west-norfolk.gov.uk to book a place on the session.