Freebridge backing for good causes

Freebridge Community Housing has donated almost £6,000 to seven community groups as part of their vision for ‘a better West Norfolk’.

Groups which promote health and wellbeing, the environment, supportr esidents or bring communities together can apply for up to £1000 for projects that have a positive impact within West Norfolk.

Recipients were invited to lunch with the judging panel made up of staff and tenants,and had the chance to share their charity’s cause and the plans for the donations.

Tony Hall, chief executive of Freebridge, said: “This fund is all about helping people, and it reflects our vision of supporting a better West Norfolk.

“The local nature of the fund gives us the opportunity to offer support to the grass roots level that needs it most.”

One such charity is Friends in Bereavement, a free confidential service which offers comfort and support to the bereaved. It received £800.

Spokeswoman Gillian Porter, said: “We are a small local charity that is very much in demand at the present time, and while the work our volunteers do can be very stressful, it is also very rewarding.

“The financial help given by Freebridge is most welcome and will go a long way towards enabling us to continue with our much needed service.”;

Along with Friends in Bereavement six other charities received funding:

Docking Playing Fields Association got £452 to refurbish a piece of play equipment that is deemed unsafe.

Home-Start King’s Lynn & West Norfolk got £1000 to support volunteer travel expenses.

Methwold Parish Councilwere given £800 to purchase a disabled hoist to provide access to WC facilities.

National Osteoporosis Society King’s Lynn & District Group won £1,000 to continue to run the support group and associated exercise classes.

Pandora Project got £1,000 to expand the service and have more volunteers available.

West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association were given £500 to launch a new six day-a-week scheduled bus service in June 2016 through villages, businesses and health facilities in 5 different Parishes in North West Norfolk.

Norfolk Community Foundation manages the fund on Freebridge’s behalf.