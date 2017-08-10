Freebridge boosts its management team

Freebridge Community Housing have appointed two new directors to their top management team.

Alex Dixon has come on board as director of assets and development, whilst Birgit Lenton has joined as director of corporate services and culture.

Alex has a strong background in management and development and joins Freebridge from Bromford Housing Group in the West Midlands, where he was director of new homes.

Alex has experience working within a team that have used innovative approaches to housing and brings that expertise to Freebridge.

Birgit has a wealth of experience in leadership and business management at a senior level. She has previously worked for the Constructions Industry Training Board in Bircham Newton, and in her new role will be overseeing human resources, communications and engagement and governance.

Mr Dixon said: “I am delighted to join Freebridge and am looking forward to helping the team develop an increasing supply of new homes and ensuring our existing homes continue to provide great accommodation for our customers.”

Mrs Lenton said: “I am pleased to have joined Freebridge Community Housing and have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome that I have received from everybody.

“I look forward to building on the good work of the past 10 years to help the organisation and its people become the best they can be, serving the people within West Norfolk.”

Tony Hall, Freebridge chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alex and Birgit on board to further strengthen our management team.

“With their experience, knowledge and expertise they will make great additions to the organisation, and we look forward to working with them to continue developing homes and creating opportunities for people within West Norfolk.”