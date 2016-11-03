Freebridge Housing launch campaign for West Norfolk householders

Freebridge Community Housing have announced the launch of their new ‘change to save’ campaign in support of the Government’s Big Energy Saving Network.

The campaign hopes to encourage West Norfolk residents to make changes that can save them money on their energy bills this winter.

It was unveiled in front of the Norfolk Knitters and Stitchers who also provide cost effective ways of keeping warm.

The campaign arrives on the back of the news that West Norfolk householdersare currently paying £11 million more than we need to for our energy bills.

Change to save will offer energy advice on issues such as; changing how you pay for your energy, changing the type of energy tariff you are on, changing your energy supplier and applying for discounts and help to pay for your energy.

Weekly advice sessions will be held by energy advisor, Chlöe Lacy, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm at the Hillington Square Community Café. She will also be offering free impartial advice to residents.

Miss Lacy said: “With the dark nights and cold months closing in ‘Change to Save’ can help people to save money and keep warm over the winter.

“Approximately 60 per cent of households in the UK have never switched energy supplier and are almost certainly paying too much for their energy. Our aim is to try and reverse that trend in our area.”

Norfolk Knitters visit Providence Street Community Centre once a month and kindly allowed Freebridge to speak to them about the scheme.

Trudie Smart, from Norfolk Knitters, said: “It’s a good idea to get this information out there, people need to know that this help is available.”

For further information on how to save money on energy bills contact Freebridge on 03332 404 444.