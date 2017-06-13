Fresh appeal for help tracing wanted man with connections to King’s Lynn

Police are re-appealing for help to trace a man who has connections to Lynn who is wanted in Norwich.

Munsey Varnadore, 19, is wanted after failing to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 2.

It is believed Varnadore has connections in the Norwich and Lynn areas.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.