Fresh appeal issued to trace wanted King’s Lynn man

A fresh appeal has today been issued to trace a man wanted by police in Lynn.

An initial appeal for help to track down 60-year-old Alexander Hewitt, who is being sought for recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence, was issued in February.

But officers say he is still at large. He is believed to have links to the Boston and Leicester areas.

Hewitt is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 7, with receding hair. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately on 101.