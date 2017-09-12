Fresh appeal to trace wanted King’s Lynn man

Officers are appealing once more for help to trace a man who is wanted in Lynn.

Alexander Hewitt, 60, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Hewitt, who is described as white, of slim build, about 5ft 7ins, with receding hair.

He also wears glasses.

It is believed Hewitt also has links in the Boston and Leicester areas.

Anyone who may have seen Hewitt or may know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.