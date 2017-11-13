Friends raise £25k for Red Wellies

A West Norfolk charity which funds vital brain tumour research has been given a donation of more than £25,000 by a group whose own lives have been struck by the disease.

Around half the cash was raised during a fundraising event at South Green Park in Mattishall, near Dereham, which went ahead despite its marquee being wrecked by high winds from Storm Aileen just days before the event.

The evening included raffles, auction and silent auction, not to mention an indoor beach and silent disco.

And the other half was donated by a friend of the organisers, John Buckman, who himself is currently battling against a brain tumour.

Mervyn Wiles, who founded Red Wellies in memory of his daughter Lisa, who died in October 2011 following her own battle against a brain tumour, met the team behind the event at Mattishall to receive their cheque.

Debbie Bennington, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We are very passionate about raising the awareness of this wonderful charity and the incredible work they do to help with research into this terrible disease.”

Mr Wiles said: “On behalf of Red Wellies my sincere thanks to all concerned at South Green Park and to John Buckman.” Picture: SUBMITTED